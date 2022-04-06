There might be some irony in seeing one of West Virginia’s largest former mountaintop removal coal mines become the state’s largest solar farm.
On Monday, SEVA WV announced that it will develop a 3,000-acre solar farm on the former Hobet Mine site in Boone and Lincoln counties. The company said its plan for the entire development, which includes the solar farm, also includes industrial, tourism and hospitality development.
SEVA WV is an operating company of Savion Energy, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri. Savion’s website says it has 31 solar and storage projects underway in 12 states. According to the website, the Hobet project would be the largest. Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, acquired Savion late last year.
For decades, this region has relied on fossil fuels, particularly coal, but lately, also natural gas, to provide its needs for electricity. Hydroelectric power has provided a relatively small part. Now, solar and wind are in the mix.
The 250 megawatts the new solar farm in Boone and Lincoln counties could provide would be a welcome addition to the power grid. In comparison, the hydroelectric power plant at the Greenup Locks and Dam on the Ohio River 30 miles downriver from Huntington is rated at 70.2 megawatts capacity. The hydroelectric plant at the Winfield Locks and Dam on the Kanawha River is rated at 24.5 megawatts.
The SEVA WV installation compares more with the gas-fired Big Sandy Peaker Plant in Wayne County, rated at 353.4 megawatts. Yet, it is small when compared to the gas-fired plant at Hanging Rock, Ohio, at 1,429.8 megawatts. The future of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station near Willow Island, West Virginia, is in doubt. It is rated at 1,368 megawatts, so the region would need five SEVA WV solar installations covering 15,000 acres, or more than 23 square miles, to replace what that one plant can produce.
Having said all that, converting the former mountaintop removal mine into a solar farm is good for the region. It puts idle land disturbed by mining back into productive use. The solar farm itself plus other development planned for the former mine land can bring outside money into the region.
Just as the power grid is moving from fossil fuels to other sources, it’s also moving to smaller, decentralized production. When the Legislature revoked the ban on nuclear power in West Virginia, it was with the idea that smaller plants using newer technology would benefit. Building new large-scale nuclear power plants of the type that have supplied large regions of the United States has proven to be difficult, what with a slow regulatory process and cost overruns.
Likewise, no new coal-burning power plants are under development in the United States, and each year sees more retirements announced.
So gas, nuclear and renewables are the future of energy production nationally, even in Appalachia. If the announced plans for the former Hobet Mine site come to pass, it will be a step, even a small one, into the region’s energy future.