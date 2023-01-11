Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Microsoft founder and clean energy investor Bill Gates brought a dose of optimism and a dose of realism to Appalachia when he visited Charleston on Monday.

The optimism is that West Virginia can take advantage of the move away from coal and toward cleaner sources of energy. The realism is that it won’t be as short a process as many people expect it to be.

