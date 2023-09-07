Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made it almost official Monday during a visit to Boone County — he’s running for governor.

At the annual United Mine Workers of America Labor Day picnic in Racine, Williams told about 100 people to watch for an official announcement next month. Afterward, he told Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony he plans to officially file as a candidate in October.

