The derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, last week has some people wondering if railroads’ cutbacks in personnel and push toward efficiency has come at the expense of safety to rail workers and communities along tracks.

According to The Associated Press, about half of the 4,800 residents in East Palestine and those in the surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate on Feb. 3 after a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars. The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday, after the air was deemed safe.

