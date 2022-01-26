West Virginia’s emergency medical services agencies are having a hard time recruiting people to be EMTs and paramedics. It’s not a new problem, but it’s gotten worse.
“I think emergency medical services is broken right now,” Gordon Merry, executive director of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, told HD Media’s James E. Casto recently.
“I’ve been working in EMS for nearly 50 years and have never seen staff shortages like what we’re currently experiencing,” Merry said. “Currently, we’re sometimes forced to leave one or more of our ambulances parked because there are simply no EMTs or paramedics available to staff them.
“And we’re by no means unique. Other West Virginia counties also report they are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit — and keep — EMTs and paramedics.”
Roger Bryant, director of the Logan County Office of Emergency Management, reported that his county is short six paramedics and three EMTs, but he is hopeful a newly completed training class will help fill at least some of those vacancies.
As is true in many fields, this problem is not unique to West Virginia. Emergency agencies across the nation deal with high turnover and fewer recruits. An EMT’s job can be physically demanding, and EMTs can be exposed to violence and health hazards. There’s also the problem with the pay scale in many areas. A survey by the American Ambulance Association showed the turnover rate in 2019 was 20% to 30%, depending on whether people leaving were EMTs or paramedics and whether they were full-time or part-time. Rates that high mean EMS agencies effectively have 100% turnover every four years.
And that was before turnover related to COVID-19 was factored in.
Unlike physicians, nurses and most other people in health care, EMTs and paramedics are employed by local governments. For the time being, the problem with recruiting and retaining EMTs and paramedics is one that must be addressed on the local level.
Long term, though, this likely is a situation that must be dealt with at the state level. While the Legislature shouldn’t insert itself into managing local emergency medical services or become involved in local personnel decisions, there should be some incentives that can be provided at the state level to encourage people to go into the emergency medical field and stay there. Some incentives could be monetary. Some could address working conditions.
It won’t be an easy problem to solve but, given the consequences of insufficient EMS staffing, it must be addressed at the local and state levels.
“We have got to come up with a fix to EMS funding,” Bryan Justice, executive director of the Boone County EMS, said. “If we don’t, in a few years, there may not be EMS agencies in some counties. If there is any essential service needed in our rural counties, it is EMS. We are the only health care that some of these people see.”