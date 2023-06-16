Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The world of high-level (translation: big-money) college athletics was notified by the Internal Revenue Service last week that their NIL (name, image, likeness) operations might not be the charitable organizations they claim to be.

Many colleges have NIL collectives that accept donations from fans and distribute the money to athletes as compensation for endorsement deals and similar activities. These collectives often are organized as charitable nonprofits, but, lately, the IRS has questioned whether their purposes are really charitable.

