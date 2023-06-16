The world of high-level (translation: big-money) college athletics was notified by the Internal Revenue Service last week that their NIL (name, image, likeness) operations might not be the charitable organizations they claim to be.
Many colleges have NIL collectives that accept donations from fans and distribute the money to athletes as compensation for endorsement deals and similar activities. These collectives often are organized as charitable nonprofits, but, lately, the IRS has questioned whether their purposes are really charitable.
In April, the IRS recognized that some NIL collectives are set up as for-profit limited liability corporations (LLCs). For-profit NIL LLCs are not limited to how much athletes may be paid for providing certain services.
Last Friday afternoon, the IRS issued a 12-page memo that states NIL collectives don’t meet the legal definition of a charity.
“An organization that develops paid NIL opportunities for student-athletes will, in many cases, be operating for a substantial nonexempt purpose — serving the private interests of student-athletes — which is more than incidental to any exempt purpose furthered by the activity,” the memo says.
“Student-athletes are not themselves a recognized charitable class,” the memo states.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association knew this was coming.
“NCAA President Charlie Baker said Thursday he wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for endorsement deals that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards,” The Associated Press reported last week.
The AP also noted, “NIL has become a new arms race in big-time college sports, with state lawmakers crafting legislation that gives their schools an edge and, in some cases, protection from NCAA enforcement.”
And so, another brick has fallen from the facade that college sports at the highest level is anything other than professional athletes working as part of the marketing arm of their schools. NIL was supposed to be a way for athletes to receive part of the billions of dollars that flow to the NCAA and its members each year. Instead, it has served to further separate the haves from the have-nots — the large-market schools from the ones in smaller markets.
Ohio State and the University of Kentucky fall into the highest levels of NCAA riches. West Virginia University benefits from being in a Power 5 conference, but it basically is a smaller-market school. Then you have schools in the Group of 5 — the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and others. They have dreams of someday achieving parity with their richer neighbors. Sometimes, it happens. Look at Marshall’s recent success in men’s soccer. But, given the amount of money in NIL deals and broadcast rights, any such success usually is short-lived.
The big schools will be fine. How this affects the less-affluent schools, such as Marshall, remains to be seen.