The process of cleaning up the West Virginia State Police and restoring public confidence in the state’s highest-ranking law enforcement agency has begun — but only begun.
Last week, State Police Superintendent Jack Chambers said he has fired four troopers since he took over the agency about four months ago. Chambers would not identify the officers or say why they were dismissed. His only comment was that they were “failing to meet the standards and expectations of the State Police.”
It’s been a rough 2023 for the State Police. Last year, an anonymous letter included allegations of wrongdoing by troopers. It revealed that there was a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute and police administrators hid that incident from the public. The letter made other accusations of wrongdoing at high levels of the State Police.
When the letter writer’s identity was made known, he was arrested on domestic violence charges that were later dropped. The trooper’s attorney says the alleged victim was coerced by her supervisor into filing the domestic violence charge.
Outside of that, two women in Logan County have filed civil suits saying they were drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by a state trooper.
The new administration of the State Police has begun the process of cleaning up this mess, and more is to come.
The West Virginia State Police is not alone in being under this microscope. Police nationwide are under scrutiny as never before. Online channels chronicle the misdeeds of law enforcement. Police are recorded losing their tempers, arresting people for the “crime” of disrespecting them and using excessive force. Every time an officer does that and is not held accountable, public trust in law enforcement diminishes.
It happens here in West Virginia, just as it does anywhere else in the nation.
Law enforcement officers can no longer harass women just for fun. Neither can they bully civilians because their badge gives them authority to do so. Bodycams, dashcams and cellphone video have changed that. Things that happened in the past and went unchallenged are now coming to light. As with many other professions, law enforcement must change to meet modern expectations.
The West Virginia State Police can use this opportunity to clean house of people who should not wear a badge. It can bring honor and trust back to the agency if it holds bad officers responsible for their deeds. That goes beyond firing a few people or allowing them to resign or retire. Criminal acts must bring criminal charges.
The fact is that the acts of a few, if not held accountable, reflect badly on officers and agencies who do their jobs well. There are many of those, but they suffer when their fellow officers get away with wrongdoing.
It could be a long process, but it’s a necessary one.
Technology and social media have brought a new level of accountability to law enforcement. It’s up to the West Virginia State Police to meet the challenge.