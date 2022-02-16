As Americans near the second anniversary of the day their nation shut down in response to COVID-19, they become more aware of the costs of that shutdown. Jobs were lost. Children’s education was set back. And efforts to combat drug addiction and its effects were pushed aside.
The next few months will determine how close to the old normal the new normal will be. Last week, West Virginia got a glimpse of where it is in the war on addiction.
At the West Virginia Capitol, during a presentation to the House of Delegates Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said West Virginia saw a significant uptick in overdoses and overdose deaths in 2020 at 1,336, after a decline the two previous years. He expects 2021 numbers will be similar to 2020.
The 2020 uptick, which started in May 2020, has been linked to the nation shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Christiansen said data now show fentanyl contributed, too.
“As COVID lockdowns have been rescinded, we’ve continued to see that rise in overdoses,” he said. “So, in hindsight, it appears that that increase was more due to the transition of the illicit supply from less potent opioids of heroin over to more potent opioids.”
In Washington, D.C., last week, a bipartisan commission issued a report saying the United States needs a nimble, multi-pronged strategy and Cabinet-level leadership to counter its festering overdose epidemic.
According to The Associated Press, the report envisions a strategy relying on law enforcement and diplomacy to shut down sources of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids. It would offer treatment and support for people who become addicted, and it would invest in research to better understand addiction’s grip on the human brain and to develop treatments for opioid use disorder.
If the nation wants a response that is nimble, what is really needed is local communities that recognize their problems and are willing to work on solutions that address their local situation. Huntington didn’t wait for someone in Washington to decide what needed to be done there. It took the initiative and used knowledge gained by local first responders and health providers. It’s not perfect; Huntington still has a drug problem, but it does seem to keep the addiction problem from being as bad as it was.
Communities must recognize that addiction affects everyone — even people in “good” families. Negative responses by officials in some counties to harm-reduction programs, such as needle exchanges, show that is a significant hurdle to jump over.
The Quick Response Team program began in Huntington and has expanded throughout Southern West Virginia. The state has begun a START program in Southern West Virginia to engage with people struggling with substance use disorder and who have active CPS cases to get them into treatment while keeping families together and to keep the children safe and out of foster care.
The federal government can help, especially with law enforcement and resources, but this is a problem whose local efforts require local leadership.