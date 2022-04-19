Marshall University President Brad Smith should be almost finished with his introductory listening tour, in which he visits the different Marshall constituencies to hear their thoughts on the present state of the university and what changes they want to see.
It will be interesting to hear what people in the Marshall community have told Smith.
Looking at the university from the fringes or from the outside, there are at least three concerns that Smith should address as he introduces himself to the wider community over the next few months.
- Return on investment. As a former Fortune 500 CEO, Smith knows investors want a return on their money. The cost of attending Marshall has increased faster than the growth of household income over the past decade or decades. Potential students have more options now. Companies in transportation and the building trades are offering salaries exceeding what some Marshall graduates make. Too many students graduate or drop out with debt burdens. Smith must be the person who can show how Marshall is worth a potential student’s investment of time and money.
- Rightsizing. West Virginia’s public schools are graduating fewer students. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on recruiting international students for fall semester and beyond have yet to be determined. What is a realistic estimate of future enrollment? As for programs, which need more resources and which could be trimmed or eliminated based on market demand for their graduates?
- Retention. In any given year, some students will transfer into Marshall and some will choose to go elsewhere. As noted above, some will drop out. Marshall does students no favors when it accepts those whose academic record indicates they will drop out with nothing to show for it but debt. Most of that is on the student, of course. Some students who did well in high school will crash and burn on campus. Some who struggled in high school could thrive on campus. How can Marshall intervene to help borderline students improve or, in the worst-case scenario, encourage them to explore other educational options?
When Marshall’s Board of Governors chose Smith last fall to be the school’s new president, it went in a different direction from what is considered traditional and safe. Rather than hiring a Ph.D. who had been a professor and then a ladder-climbing administrator, the board chose an accomplished CEO and donor who knows how to run a business.
That experience should be what’s needed to guide the school through a changing marketplace, in terms of enrollment, retention and outside support. He has appointed a provost and a director of athletics. He has his team in place to implement his vision.
At the news conference following his appointment, Smith said Marshall needs to dream bigger, deliver faster and define excellence. He admitted that he will make mistakes, but that’s how people learn. The school will need to try some things, and not all will work.
The important thing will be delivering what students need to enroll, stay and graduate. Smith brings a different perspective on how to accomplish that. The next few years should be interesting ones on campus.