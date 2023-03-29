Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coal’s share of electric power generation in the United States fell last year while the share generated by renewables increased. Those were the findings of a report issued Monday by the federal Energy Information Administration.

“In 2022, generation from renewable sources — wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal — surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector for the first time. Renewable generation surpassed nuclear generation for the first time in 2021 and continued to provide more electricity than nuclear generation last year,” the EIA reported.

