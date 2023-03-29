Coal’s share of electric power generation in the United States fell last year while the share generated by renewables increased. Those were the findings of a report issued Monday by the federal Energy Information Administration.
“In 2022, generation from renewable sources — wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal — surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector for the first time. Renewable generation surpassed nuclear generation for the first time in 2021 and continued to provide more electricity than nuclear generation last year,” the EIA reported.
According to the EIA, natural gas remained the largest source of U.S. electricity generation last year. Its share increased from 37% in 2021 to 39% in 2022. Meanwhile, coal’s share decreased from 23% in 2021 to 20% in 2022 as a number of coal-fired power plants retired and the remaining plants were used less. Nuclear’s share decreased from 20% in 2021 to 19% in 2022, in part because of a nuclear plant’s retirement. The combined wind and solar share of total generation was 14%, up from 12% in 2021. Hydropower generation remained unchanged at 6%, in 2022.
Texas, Indiana and West Virginia were the three states producing the most electricity from coal.
The EIA expects coal’s share of power generation to fall to 17% this year as wind’s share increases to 12% and solar’s to 5%. Natural gas’ share should remain unchanged at 39%. These numbers are for electric utilities and independent power producers. They do not include generators in the industrial, commercial or residential sectors, such as rooftop solar panels installed on homes or businesses or some combined-heat-and-power systems.
It took decades, but the West Virginia Legislature last year yielded to reality and removed a section of state law banning the construction of nuclear power plants in the state. Gas-burning plants are legal but, culturally and politically, they still face challenges here. That’s despite the fact that West Virginia has become one of the leading producers of natural gas since the use of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing in the Marcellus Shale fields in the northern part of the state.
The energy industry is changing rapidly. The West Virginia economic and political climate response to that change has been at glacial speed. Renewables aren’t as easily adapted to the terrain and climate here as they are elsewhere; the state will still rely on fossil fuels in the foreseeable future. Nuclear power could be in the mix in a decade or so.
Some things are out of state officials’ control. The permitting and building of pipelines to transport natural gas produced here is in the hands of federal agencies and courts. The same goes for increasingly stringent regulations on coal-burning plants from the Environmental Protection Agency.
But change is coming. West Virginians and their elected officials can either accept it — or ignore it at their peril.