Until now, electric vehicles (EVs) have been more of a curiosity in this region. They haven’t been practical for everyday use. Ford Motor Co.’s move last week with the F-150 Lightning could change that.
The EV version of America’s best-selling vehicle will go on sale for the 2022 model year at prices competitive with gasoline- and diesel-powered models. It will have a range of up to 300 miles. Ford is taking reservations for the first deliveries.
Viewed through the lens of green energy or climate change, the F-150 Lightning is a no-brainer event of historic proportions. Looking at some of the practical side effects for people in rural regions, such as this one, the shift to EVs requires rethinking and reinvestment.
Personal travel: At a maximum range of 300 miles between charges, an electric vehicle allows a round trip from Huntington to Beckley or a trip to Lexington, Kentucky. Both are about 225 to 250 miles. Farther out than those two cities, drivers are taking risks. Columbus is doable, but running down to Cincinnati and back to see a baseball game is right on the edge of the Lightning’s range. Morgantown is out of the question. Until range improves or until electric vehicles can be charged as quickly as a conventional vehicle can be refueled, EVs will be for short trips only.
Road taxes: Ford is forcing state legislatures to decide how they will tax electric vehicles so their users pay their fair share of road maintenance. The beauty of gasoline and diesel fuel taxes is that people who drive more will pay for highway upkeep, and they tend to pay in the states where they drive. There are several possibilities for taxing electric vehicles. Legislators will need to balance those methods against privacy concerns when it comes to tracking vehicle use. If the F-150 Lightning and similar vehicles turn out to be popular among corporate fleets and rental car companies, legislatures will need to address this sooner, rather than later.
Collateral economic damage: Will EVs do to the refining and transportation industries what the Model T did to blacksmith shops? Probably not. Petroleum-based fuels will still be needed for aircraft and other transportation modes requiring large amounts of energy. Propane and compressed natural gas have not replaced diesel fuel in most large truck fleets, but EVs could be a different matter for shorter-range use. If electric motors don’t need the same level of maintenance as internal combustion engines, the demand for mechanics could decrease.
Those are only three of many questions to be answered as the shift to EVs gains momentum. Some will need to be addressed by politicians and others in public policy positions. Others will be determined by market forces.
It’s too early to tell how the shift to EVs will affect the nation, Appalachia and, specifically, West Virginia. As with any other change of this nature, there will be winners and there will be losers. West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky need to get moving on these changes so their people won’t find themselves as far behind the nation in the EV economy as they are in the broadband age.