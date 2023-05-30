West Virginia University has begun a review of all programs to see which are needed to meet students’ needs and demands and which could be discontinued. It’s part of an effort to trim or eliminate a projected $45 million budget deficit for the coming year.
If WVU is facing this problem, can Marshall University and other state-supported schools in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky be far behind? Marshall itself projects an operating deficit of $27.7 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
The good years of higher education, where progress was measured in new recreation facilities and never-ending growth in administrative bureaucracy, are coming to a close.
Earlier this month, the WVU Board of Governors adopted a plan to review certain policies after receiving public comment. It was a necessary step to ensure the cuts that could be coming can withstand challenges in court. The real decisions on cuts won’t be made until later this year, assuming there will be any.
As reported by WV MetroNews, WVU’s budget deficit could grow to $75 million over the next few years, if enrollment declines as projected and costs aren’t contained. The university’s administration is considering several steps to manage costs, including cutting some programs and asking some employees to work fewer hours.
For decades, state-supported institutions of higher education have been largely immune from the kinds of austerity that have been the norm in private enterprises. Their customers — students — could always borrow more money to pay the ever-increasing costs of tuition, textbooks and other necessities of college life. But that trend had to end sometime. There came a point when prospective students asked themselves if higher education was worth the price they were asked to pay.
More of them have decided it’s not. Couple that with the expected decrease in the number of young adults graduating from high school before the end of this decade, and something has to give.
While that was going on, there were other pressures on schools. Every government regulation or accrediting agency directive requires more administrators to enforce compliance. Simultaneously, universities were nudged to make a difference in economic development and other matters. As worthy as those might have been, they took time and resources away from the schools’ basic function of education.
What’s at stake here is a struggle for the soul of institutions of higher education. As WVU, Marshall and other schools adapt to their new financial realities, their first priority must be education. All else must be considered luxuries.
Difficult decisions are coming. Some constituencies will be disappointed. That’s no different from what other enterprises have had to face in the past 20 years. It remains to be seen if colleges and universities are up to the challenge of new fiscal realities or if they manage to avoid them again — temporarily.