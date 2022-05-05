With early voting ending Saturday and the polls opening Tuesday, this is a recap of the Gazette-Mail Editorial Board endorsements for the May 10 primary election:
State Senate, District 8: Republican candidate, Josh Higginbotham (incumbent Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is uncontested).
State Senate, District 17: Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Tom Takubo (challenger Samuel Wood is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary).
House of Delegates District 54: Republican candidate, John Luoni (incumbent Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, is unopposed in the primary).
House of Delegates District 56: Republican candidate, incumbent Larry Pack; Democrat candidate, incumbent Kayla Young.
House of Delegates District 58: Republican candidate, Walter Hall (Democrat candidate Dakota James Buckley is unopposed in the primary).
House of Delegates District 59: Republican candidate, incumbent Dianna Graves (Democrat candidate Rusty Williams is unopposed in the primary).
Charleston mayor: Democrat incumbent Amy Goodwin (Republican candidate Lance Wolfe is unopposed in the primary).
Charleston City Council, Ward 1: Democrat candidate, incumbent Patrick Jones (no Republican filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 4: Democrat incumbent Larry Moore (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 5: Democrat incumbent Jeanine Faegre (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 6: Democrat candidate Michael Ferrell (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 7: Democrat candidate Beth Kerns (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 8: Democrat candidate Nathan Jones (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 10: Democrat incumbent Keeley Steele (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Charleston City Council, Ward 15: Democrat incumbent Sam Minardi; Republican candidate Harper Gardner.
Charleston City Council, Ward 18: Democrat incumbent Bobby Brown (Republican candidate Pam Burka is unopposed in the primary).
Charleston City Council, at large: Voters vote for six seats. Democrat candidates, incumbents Caitlin Cook, Emmett Pepper, Becky Ceperly and Jennifer Pharr; Jonathan Lamar Frazier; co-endorsement for Shawn Taylor and Chuck Hamsher (Republican candidates Courtney Persinger, Mark Sadd, Larry Malone and John Bshara automatically advance).
City treasurer: Democrat candidate Ben Adams (no Republican candidate filed for office).
Kanawha County Board of Education: Incumbents Ryan White, Tracy White and Becky Jones Jordon.
Kanawha county clerk: Republican incumbent Vera McCormick (Democrat candidate Amanda Estep-Burton is unopposed in the primary).
13th Judicial Circuit: Incumbent Kenneth Ballard.
The Gazette-Mail also endorses a “yes” vote on renewing the Kanawha County safety levy.