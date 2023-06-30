Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Mountain Valley Pipeline might finally be completed later this year. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued its final approval for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline connecting the gas fields of Northern West Virginia to Virginia and the East Coast.

The last regulatory hurdles were cleared after Congress added a provision to the debt ceiling legislation last month expediting completion of the pipeline. Now, construction of the final few miles can resume.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

