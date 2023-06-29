Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice’s run for the U.S. Senate gladdens me with the realization that I have lived long enough to witness a man who, with business difficulties stacking to the heavens, will likely claim corporate acumen to be among the reasons he should be elected.

Extensive Gazette-Mail reporting, particularly that of Mike Tony and Phil Kabler, has revealed the governor’s tortured business woes.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at Wyatt@Marshall.edu.

