Gov. Jim Justice’s run for the U.S. Senate gladdens me with the realization that I have lived long enough to witness a man who, with business difficulties stacking to the heavens, will likely claim corporate acumen to be among the reasons he should be elected.
Extensive Gazette-Mail reporting, particularly that of Mike Tony and Phil Kabler, has revealed the governor’s tortured business woes.
The Department of Justice sued 13 of Jim Justice’s coal companies for $7.6 million over unpaid fines over more than 130 environmental violations that occurred 2018 to 2022. Then, a federal court confirmed a lower court ruling that Big Jim’s companies had to pay $2.54 million for additional environmental penalties. Next, a Delaware court ruled that several Justice companies had failed to pay $10 million owed to another coal company.
It wasn’t long until Justice announced that his Bluestone Coal Co. had offered to settle a $740 million loan debt for $300 million, about 40 cents on the dollar. And a federal court awarded VISA Commodities $1.5 million after a Justice coal company failed to honor a coal supply agreement. Similarly, a London court awarded a Cyprus-based company $1.06 million for another failure to honor a coal supply contract.
Looming closer to home is a Randolph County Citizens Bank request to garnish Justice’s wages as governor in the amount of $861,035 because his companies had not repaid loans for mine equipment they had purchased. But that is a mere flyspeck compared to Credit Suisse’s demand that Justice pay off $850 million in loans that the governor and his family had personally guaranteed. Talks are ongoing, we are told.
Then came retired miners who had worked for Justice’s companies. They had to wheeze their way into court, where they sued his coal businesses for failure to provide the miners with agreed-to medication coverage. U.S. District Judge Frank Volk order three of the companies to pay $154,700 for nearly six years of unpaid premiums.
This month, the governor allowed several hundred pieces of his property, much of it in the state’s economically ravaged southern counties, to be publicly auctioned for failure to pay about $400,000 in property taxes. Had the taxes been paid, the governor would have personally helped shore up faltering county governments that are gasping for economic air.
Yet, despite the governor’s business woes, his credential cupboard is not bare. Within it lies his capacity for strange stunts, such as his dispatching the West Virginia National Guard to deal with the Texas border “crisis.”
And who is able to repress memories of his delivery of a platter of manure to the West Virginia Legislature or his invitation to critics that they may kiss his dog’s behind? He even managed to eclipse those departures from wisdom recently, when, referring to COVID-19 vaccinations, he announced that “the group that is the safest and healthiest” may be those who haven’t gotten the shot. If you don’t count the dead, he could be right.
I bear the governor no ill will. Rather, I wish him a quick recovery from recent surgery and, as evidence of my good intentions, I humbly suggest that he apply himself to healthy pursuits that begin with a reexamination of his priorities. He could start by slowly by rethinking his filing of grievance against his home county’s school board when it didn’t hire him to coach the local high school boys’ basketball team (while he was already coaching the girls’ team) at the time he was needed in Charleston with the Legislature in session.
There is something inherently unseemly about working half-time at one’s full-time job while grousing about being unable to double the time spent on a hobby. Healthy priorities, governor.