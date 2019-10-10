LETTER: A parody for today of Joy Allison's Mother's Day poem

Editor:

In the mid-1800s a lady by the pen name of Joy Allison wrote a poem about how a mother can tell which child loves her best. We still see it referenced sometimes around Mother’s Day.

My apologies to Ms. Allison. The following is a parody of her poem:

Which Loved Best

“I love My Jesus,” the preacher said.

“Don’t give to the poor, give to me instead.

You know I’ll make your money go far.

I’ll buy me a plane and a great big car.”

“I love You, God,” said little Don.

Then he taught his pals with their red caps on,

“You must hate the ones who are different than you.

You must hate their kids. What I say is true.”

“I Love My God,” the good man said.

“I give to the poor: money, clothes and bread.

I visit the sick and help all I’ve seen.

But I gave up on church. They are just too mean!”

“I Love You God,” they said each night,

Each human thinking that he was right.

Now how do you think the Good Lord guessed

Which of them really loved Him best?

Enough said.

Rose Lowther-Berman

Charleston

