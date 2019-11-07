LETTER: A response to Rick Wilson on 'annual tradition of outrage'

Editor:
I’ve been trying to imagine what holiday preparations are involved for Rick Wilson as he is “bracing for the annual tradition of outrage” this Christmas (Oct. 24 editorial). He’s preparing to suffer vicariously with the sales people who are treated rudely when they wish shoppers “happy holidays.” I imagine he also expresses his solidarity with women and children working in miserable sweatshops by refusing to buy products sold in big-box stores. (By the way, I think it’s quite unfair that no men are working in miserable sweatshops).
Why should the followers of Jesus be outraged that sales people are prohibited from using the word “Christmas” but not upset by the sale of products made by women and children in miserable sweatshops? (Or, that there should be more men sweating miserably with them?)
Mr. Wilson says Christians view the quite reasonable and, we must add, limited ban on saying “Merry Christmas” as equivalent to being fed to lions in the Roman coliseum. That’s a good one. Even those who live in China, Muslim countries or California aren’t thrown to lions for practicing Christianity anymore. Possessing a Bible in China only results in a possible prison sentence. Although non-Muslims are certainly persecuted in Muslim countries — they are theocracies, after all — videos of beheadings are getting rarer. And, just to be fair, wouldn’t we all prefer beheading to being eaten by lions?
This reminds me of the mayor’s recent suggestion to change the name of the Charleston Christmas Parade to the “Winter” parade. A lot of people are convinced that there’s simply too much overt Christianity in Christmas celebrations. Mr. Wilson thinks there’s too much Santa Claus, as well. He sounds like he’d like to see the bishop of Myra in the winter parade. Of course, the mayor caved. We’ll probably never get to see the bishop of Myra. I’ll bet she shops at the Town Center, too.
Tom McClure
St. Albans