Letter: Abolishing Electoral College gives Dems unfair advantage

Editor:
So the movement to abolish the Electoral College comes after the Democratic presidential nominee lost in 2016, despite winning more votes nationwide. If it had been the Republican nominee who lost, it’s likely the issue would never have been raised. Of course, if Democrats lose it must be the fault of the system and/or their opponents cheating, so the system must be changed so leftists can win.
The problem with abolishing the EC, however, is that the result would be what the left says it wants to prevent: all votes not mattering equally. Without EC, seven, at most of the most populous states in the union would decide Presidential elections. Of these seven states, only Texas consistently votes Republican. Florida and Ohio vote Republican some of the time. New York, California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania consistently vote Democratic, though Pennsylvania occasionally strays. Regardless of which party wins, rigging the system so that only a few states choose the President is wrong.
Abolishing the EC would provide a long-term, if not permanent advantage to Democrats in presidential elections. Leftists should understand that their agenda is not so noble that they get to change the rules to unfairly benefit them.
Brent A. Kessinger
Charleston