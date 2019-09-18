You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

LETTER: Congress, Trump need to fund Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB, malaria

Editor,

As we head into another presidential campaign, Americans want leadership from our candidates. But leadership is not just a personal characteristic, it shapes the reputation and actions of countries as well.

Since 2002, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria helped save 27 million lives. Without U.S. leadership in providing one-third of the financial resources for the Global Fund, many of those lives would have been lost.

The Global Fund needs at least $14 billion to save 16 million lives by 2022 and put us on a path to finally ending these diseases. It’s time for our members of Congress and President Trump to lead again by funding at least one-third of the total needed for the Global Fund.

Sincerely,

Judy Hamilton

Charleston

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Amos, Carolyn - 3 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Crane, Margie - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Davis, June - 3 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. 

Dempsey, Freda - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Given, Wanda - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Riegler Sr., Russell - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Turner, Shelbie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Williams, Ira - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.