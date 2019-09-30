You are the owner of this article.
Letter: Dog racing, like pugilism, is inhumane

Editor:

The Gazette-Mail editorial of Sept. 20, 2019, nailed it that dog racing is inhumane. So is humans beating on other humans in boxing and that other thing, where they also kick.

Julian Martin

Charleston

