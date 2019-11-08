LETTER: Don't vote for for Republicans in any election

Editor:
I hope people in West Virginia will have 20/20 vision. Here is what Donald Trump stands for: Taking SNAP from 300,000 people in West Virginia (and one-third of them are children). He is hurting children with taking food away from them and low-income people. He thinks it’s alright to grope women, separate children from their parents,and do anything he wants. He thinks he is a king. He listens and takes advice from leaders like Kim Jong Un of North Korea, and Vladimir Putin of Russia. He has now tried to get a political promise from Ukraine.
I don’t see how anyone can vote for him. So, if you are, then you need to pack your backs and go live under dictators in North Korea or Russia. Don’t be brainwashed by preachers telling you to vote for Donald Trump. Donald Trump wants to talk about immigrants. He talks about sending immigrants back. When are Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell going to send back their wives? Please, don’t vote for Mitch Carmichael, David McKinley, Alex Mooney, Shelley Moore Capito, Patrick Morrisey or Jim Justice. We need to get rid of right-to-work and Donald Trump.
We need to get rid of violence in America and hatred. Too many innocent children and adults have been killed in America because of wacko Trump supporters, and yet Donald Trump continues to yell out crazy stuff.
Jimbo Shivelier
Seth