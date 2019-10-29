Letter: Doubters of man-made global warming don't deserve to be heard

Editor:

Rafe Godfrey’s op-ed raises the question of why the Gazette-Mail felt the need to run David Yaussey’s nonsense to begin with.

As Rafe states, it just provides the assumption that there is a debate, when there is none as to the reality of human-caused climate change. To me, it actually does a disservice to action on climate change when mainstream media continues to publish the illusion that the issue is still being debated. Would you run op-eds from evolution deniers or doubters of the theory of gravity?

I appreciate all the coverage the Gazette-Mail has been giving to this most important of issue but was really disappointed that you gave Yaussey’s garbage space on your pages.

Jim Probst

Hamlin

