LETTER: High-capacity magazines need to go (Opinion)

The gun control debate in the United States has been an ongoing topic for a long time. Discussion occurred in 1934 because of gangland crimes. Then, in the 1960s because of the assassinations of President Kennedy, Sen. Bobby Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King. Laws were passed, not to take away guns, but to put some regulations on them for public safety.
I understand people need to own different calibers and gauges for guns, for example, a .25- or .38-caliber handgun used for self-protection, but not a pistol that uses high-capacity magazines. How many bullets does it take to kill someone? The caliber or gauge a person uses for a rifle or shotgun depends on the type of game or animal they are hunting.
Seems to me, if one is hunting the human animal, the preferred weapon is the AK-47 or the AR-15. The AK-47 is capable of firing 600 rounds per minute. The AR-15 can fire 400 rounds per minute. This is possible using magazines that can hold up to 100 rounds.
Why these high-capacity magazines are sold to people, I don’t know. Maybe it makes one feel more powerful and in complete control of the situation. Why is it most public institutions ban tobacco products from their premises? Is it not a matter of public safety?
Has it come to the point in our society where a child has to wear a bulletproof backpack to school? Should we go to the mall, the movies and church wearing a bulletproof vest? How will parents or grandparents respond when their child or grandchild asks them why they have to wear them?
When your child or grandchild asks you, “Which means more to you, the NRA, having assault rifles or the love you have for me,” what will your response be?
Bill Chafin
Switzer