LETTER: Homeless students must be addressed by Legislature (Opinion)

Editor:
On July 21, the Gazette-Mail reported that there are 10,522 homeless children enrolled in the West Virginia public schools. Just after the most overwhelming and rancorous legislative session I can remember, focused on the omnibus education bill, the Department of Education released this news.
The proponents of this education overhaul said it was meant to help struggling students. A homeless child is not just struggling, they are in deadly peril. Legislators say homelessness was not mentioned in the course of the debates, and I would guess that’s because none of the big campaign donors, legislators or lobbyists have homeless children.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, represents a county where 34 percent of the students are homeless, not to mention too young to vote and too poor to hire lobbyists who could fight privatizing education at public expense. Mr. Hanshaw was following the lead of Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, trumpeting President Trump and Betsy DeVos, who has made her career out of hatred for public education.
How many more homeless kids are there who aren’t even enrolled? Will they be welcomed in by the private academies we will be paying for? Not a chance. Problem kids need not apply.
Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, represents the county with the highest number of homeless students. She claims she didn’t know. She says nobody in the system told her about it. I hear teachers crying out for these children all the time. I know teachers who were feeding some of these children during the strike because the school lunches were not available. The Senate Education chairwoman has no eyes and ears of her own?
What, if anything, do these legislators know? They know their big-money donors, they know where they will lay down their weary heads tonight. They don’t know or don’t care about our children in poverty.
If there ever was an excuse for an emergency session of the Legislature, this is it. These children and the many others unknown to the state Education Department were ignored. This omission in the development of the omnibus bill is excuse enough to revisit the whole issue and leave the Trumpery out of it.
John W. Doyle
Charleston