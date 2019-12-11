LETTER: Intelligence community's secrecy enslaves Americans

Editor:
The two forces that drive the political discussion of our intelligence community are secrecy and accountability. It is through secrecy that the 17 member agencies of the intelligence community perform their work of obtaining information and knowledge, which is the foundation of their power and influence.
Indeed, it was found by the 9/11 Commission that the drive for secrecy and the maintenance of power was so great, the individual members of the IC would often not communicate their findings with one another for the benefit of their common goal of ensuring national security. Even inside each agency, information is compartmentalized.
Today, the drive for secrecy is so great that even the mundane is stamped as classified, secret or even top secret. Yet, in terms of keeping important state secrets, it can be argued that our intelligence services do a great job in keeping secrets from the American public, but not from our adversaries, such as China and Russia.
It is a well-known axiom in intelligence that, as secrecy increases, effectiveness decreases. Congress, which has the responsibility to oversee the IC, has failed in its job by passing laws that give the IC the power to put in the shadows nearly all information it comes across. Congress only knows what the intelligence community wants them to know. The delusion of oversight occurs cyclically, when a human or civil rights abuse leaks out and the public clamors for action.
Today, our emails, viewing habits, bank accounts, personal views and travels can be unmasked with a stroke of the keyboard. Secrecy has become a way to enslave the American people, rather than protect our national security. Today, to protect this enslavement of the American people, the force of accountability has become threadbare.
Joseph Angel De Soto
Gerrardstown