Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

LETTER: Make $25 bill, put Harriet Tubman on it (Opinion)

Editor,

Many call for Harriet Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.

I say, instead of eliminating Jackson, why not just issue a new bill--the $25--and put her on it?

We already have the quarter. Why not a $25 bill? Twenty-five dollars is a very common amount. Why not allow buyers/payers to accommodate that amount with just a singular bill instead of needing two or more?

Also, it could allow the government to raise revenue by charging an initial-limited-release profit (if that would be legal, that is). The first year, issue, maybe, 100 million units and charge $27.50 to $30 per unit and use that “tax” profit to start a fund for the reduction of student debt or for some other benevolent purpose.

Keith Anderson

Bluefield

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Arthur, Doris - 7 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dolin, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harvey, Ella - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Hensley, Wilkie - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Lewis, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown.

McElwain, Paul - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Morrison, Robert - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pierson, William - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sigman, Beulah - 7:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Thomas, Beverly - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Underwood, Shirley - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wamsley, Chester - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Warner, Ryan - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

White, Mary - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.