LETTER: Make $25 bill, put Harriet Tubman on it (Opinion)

Editor,
Many call for Harriet Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.
I say, instead of eliminating Jackson, why not just issue a new bill--the $25--and put her on it?
We already have the quarter. Why not a $25 bill? Twenty-five dollars is a very common amount. Why not allow buyers/payers to accommodate that amount with just a singular bill instead of needing two or more?
Also, it could allow the government to raise revenue by charging an initial-limited-release profit (if that would be legal, that is). The first year, issue, maybe, 100 million units and charge $27.50 to $30 per unit and use that “tax” profit to start a fund for the reduction of student debt or for some other benevolent purpose.
Keith Anderson
Bluefield