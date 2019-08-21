LETTER: Manchin, Captio, Mooney show that government is fraudulent, anti-American

I am ashamed of my government for being frauds and being anti-American. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Alex Mooney have destroyed any integrity we thought this nation had with their hypocrisy and greed.
After the first black president, the confederates had to play bigots. We have no respect for those hypocrites. The wall between church and state should be rebuilt to keep idiots that are only motivated by money out of leadership positions.
Our elected officials are making people suffer for profit. They have no pride in the equality and equal justice under the law and they have ruined any faith I had on anything close to being fair. I am white and embarrassed over the racism and homophobia and xenophobia on display. Our country is a fraudulent criminal organization now.
Paul Feazell
Charleston