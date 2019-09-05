LETTER: Manchin staying in Senate was best for WV (Opinion)

Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for staying in the U.S. Senate, because we need him representing us on the national level.
Yes, Joe did a good job as our governor, but, in my opinion, he is better serving the people of West Virginia on Capitol Hill and needed to remain in that position.
I have had the privilege of working with Sen. Manchin on many issues, mostly dealing with farming and agriculture, and know him to be a decent, honorable man who does the right thing, regardless of politics.
He has been in Washington long enough now that he is a member of key committees and is able to help West Virginia and this country in ways that any replacement could not. His support of veterans, coal miners, farmers, seniors and just about everyone makes him the person we need representing us on the national level.
For these reasons and more, we needed Sen. Manchin to stay on Capitol Hill, doing a good job.
Mike Weaver
Pendleton County