LETTER: Marian Keyes

Editor,

I want to acknowledge how privileged we West Virginians are to have what is becoming rare — an independent press that is committed to investigative reporting and that presents different perspectives on issues in the best tradition of journalism.

I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Courier Journal, a locally owned newspaper, taught me what good journalism looked like. While we are seeing federal, state and local governments not just hiding from but attacking freedom of the press, the Charleston Gazette-Mail keeps investigative reporters like Eric Eyre and Ken Ward Jr. on staff and maintains its critical role of watchdog for the people even as budgets shrink. I am grateful to live in a city with an independent press.

Marian Keyes

Dunbar

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Arthur, Doris - 7 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dolin, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harvey, Ella - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Hensley, Wilkie - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Lewis, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown.

McElwain, Paul - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Morrison, Robert - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pierson, William - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sigman, Beulah - 7:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Thomas, Beverly - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Underwood, Shirley - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wamsley, Chester - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Warner, Ryan - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

White, Mary - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.