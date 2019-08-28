LETTER: Marian Keyes

Editor,
I want to acknowledge how privileged we West Virginians are to have what is becoming rare — an independent press that is committed to investigative reporting and that presents different perspectives on issues in the best tradition of journalism.
I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Courier Journal, a locally owned newspaper, taught me what good journalism looked like. While we are seeing federal, state and local governments not just hiding from but attacking freedom of the press, the Charleston Gazette-Mail keeps investigative reporters like Eric Eyre and Ken Ward Jr. on staff and maintains its critical role of watchdog for the people even as budgets shrink. I am grateful to live in a city with an independent press.
Marian Keyes
Dunbar