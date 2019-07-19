LETTER: Our reps have made communicating with them impossible (Opinion)

Editor:
With the exception of three years, I’ve lived my entire life in West Virginia, mostly in Logan and Boone counties. I’ve been active politically in some way or another for most of that. I’ve written letters, met with and otherwise communicated with members of boards of education, city governments, our state representatives, governors and our representatives in Washington, D.C. Our government is built as a representative democracy and it is incumbent upon us all to not only vote for and send representatives to various government entities, but to also stay engaged in the process. Today, I sat down to write a letter to our congressional delegation. All five, both senators and the three representatives received communication from me.
However, it was this process in particular that prompts this letter. For the first time, I hit a wall. Our representatives are no longer willing to hear from all residents of the state, choosing to implement a system that requires anyone submitting communication to input their ZIP code. When I did just that on the page belonging to the representative from the 2nd District, a message popped up to say, “we are only able to accept messages from residents of the 2nd District.” The same happened when I attempted to contact the representative from the 3rd District.
My own district representative sneaks into and out of the district, choosing to meet only with business leaders, government officials or folk with whom he shares a political party. I am dismayed at this lack of respect and representation for residents of our state.
Jennifer Bryant
Parkersburg