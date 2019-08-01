LETTER: People who support Trump should leave the country (Opinion)

Editor:
The people in West Virginia that think Donald Trump is good need to give up their freedom. He is nothing but a dictator. He listened to Putin and North Korea’s leader, who are our enemies, and will not listen to the American leaders.
So, those of you who think he’s great need to pack your bags and go to North Korea or Russia.
You want to talk about morals, Donald Trump does not have any. He thinks he is above the law. You try the stuff he’s doing and you go to prison. Those who profess Christianity need to look in the mirror, if you support what he has done to women and children.
Please, don’t be brainwashed by preachers who tell you to vote for people like Trump. They need to preach God’s word, not politics in the pulpit.
Jimbo Shivelier
Seth