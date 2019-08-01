LETTER: Planned Parenthood targeted by President Trump (Opinion)

Editor:
Last week, Title X was dismantled, and no one is talking about it. Title X was the nation’s only federal funding source for family planning and reproductive health services.
I say “was” because, a few months ago, the Trump administration issued a “gag” rule that prevents medical providers who receive Title X money from performing or even discussing abortion with their patients. Planned Parenthood, who this rule was clearly targeting, now has to refuse the money, to keep treating their patients with dignity and respect. Nationally, 41 percent of Title X patients go to Planned Parenthood. For many of those people, there are no other viable sources of health care around.
While there have been some rumblings at the national level, it is concerning that, locally, more people and organizations are not speaking up about how, starting last week, Title X availability was effectively halved nationwide.
Let me be clear: Taking away this funding is meant to hurt the most vulnerable among us. This is an attack on Planned Parenthood and other Title X providers. But, most heartbreaking of all, this is a direct attack on those West Virginians and Americans those organizations serve.
We need to be talking about this, we need to be reaching out to our representatives, and we need to take a stand for those who will be most affected by this administration’s target on family planning and reproductive health services.
Bobbie Godbey
Morgantown