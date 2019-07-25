LETTER: President Trump's July 4 speech honored military sacrifice (Opinion)

Editor:
President Donald Trump stood in the rain to honor our great country and the freedom we all enjoy. This speech was not intended to be a book report on history or English literature.
An article by Gilliam Brockell of The Washington Post on July 5 didn’t mention the heroics of Sgt. Alvin York, or the young men who took Omaha Beach; it didn’t mention the Korean conflict, when soldiers were forced to retreat with frozen bodies and feet; the Vietnam conflict when many young brave Americans lost their lives for the cause of freedom; or recent casualties of those who served in a voluntary status to protect our freedom, many deployed four or six times.
Freedom isn’t free, dear readers. Our president, like former presidents has kept our great America free from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
May the God of our fathers continue to protect us. “God Bless America,” the home of the brave and the land of the free.
William O. “Bill” Jordan
Charleston