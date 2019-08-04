Letter: Road maintenance greatly improved under Manchin

Editor:
At the time of my retirement from West Virginia Department of Transportation/West Virginia Division of Highways, I held the position of Deputy Secretary of WV DOT and Assistant Commissioner of WV DOH. I worked for the state of West Virginia for 32 years in many different positions at WV DOT/DOH.
Some weeks ago while watching a local TV station, I saw Gov. Jim Justice say when asked about the poor conditions of West Virginia roads, “Joe Manchin left the roads in this condition.”
I held the position of District Manager in two different districts under Gov. Manchin’s leadership. Several changes were made in how DOT/DOH did their work during that time.
Gov. Manchin personally attended a seminar, with most managers at the agency in attendance, and gave a directive that at any time the DOH was planning or executing a paving project, the shoulders were to be paved.
DOH also began to patch potholes using a much more stable process under Manchin. This entailed the holes being milled out, squared up, and blacktop replaced in a manner that lasted much longer, provided a smoother ride for the public and made roads safer.
Under Manchin, the Core Maintenance Program was established. This program required each maintenance organization to send a schedule to the central office detailing when each road in their area of responsibility was to be ditched, patched and mowed.
Ditching is probably the most important function in any road maintenance program. Each road in each organization was to be ditched at least once every three years. Each road was likewise put on a schedule specifying when they would be patched and mowed. Additional mowing was also performed on specific roads before some holidays.
All the information on work schedules was made available to the public. For example, if a citizen called a maintenance organization asking when a road was going to be patched, that organization was to inform the citizen of the date that task was scheduled to be performed. The goal was also to make the information available on the internet, allowing the public to easily be informed.
This was the biggest change in how road maintenance work was to be accomplished in my tenure with DOH.
I had the honor of working under seven good governors, both Democrat and Republican. Gov. Joe Manchin made road repair a top priority. Road maintenance work under Joe Manchin’s time as governor was improved greatly.
John R. McBrayer
Gallagher