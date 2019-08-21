LETTER: State government still dragging its feet on medical cannabis

Editor,
As the spouse of a stage IV cancer victim, pain management is the major determinant in what kind of day we have. When the Legislature passed the Medical Cannabis Act and Gov. Justice signed it on April 17, 2017, it was a hopeful sign. We didn’t think marijuana was a panacea, but just another potential weapon in our arsenal to combat pain.
Since then, while other states have implemented programs for relief, our state has moved at a glacial pace while the suffering takes no break. This is a Legislature that, when the issue is one they believe in, can and will suspend rules and procedures to get what they want. Were it convenient to declare Flat Earth Day to provide a smokescreen for coal tax breaks, disband public education and deregulate environmental safeguards, a special session would be held tomorrow and last a day.
I hope that those in charge who have dragged their feet for so long while so many continue to suffer never have the chance to experience or witness the pain so many of us have lived through.
John Yevuta
New Martinsville