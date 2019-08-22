LETTER: Student loan debt is crushing; it needs attention, not dismissal (Opinion)

Editor:
I am a registered Democrat who does not think it is financially sound to dismiss all student debt. However, I have serious issues regarding how student loans are managed.
Millions of Americans with student loan debt are being crushed by the capitalization of the loans, making it impossible to repay them. I would like to offer a solution for borrowers to have a realistic opportunity to repay their loans.
In the fall of 2010, I borrowed money through FAFSA. My disbursements totaled $58,777. Although I have repaid $8,999, my debt has not been reduced one penny. Through interest and penalties (determined through capitalization), my debt has ballooned to $109,000.00.
Could not legislation be passed to do the following?
- Strip student loans of the interest and penalties.
- Return the debt to the total disbursements received.
- Base payments at 12 percent of the borrowers’ monthly income after taxes.
- Have the government keep 2 percent of each payment while 10 percent goes to debt repayment.
Amanda Sheets
Charleston