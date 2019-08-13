Letter: Susan Williams

In the 1967 movie, “The Graduate,” someone gives Benjamin Braddock career advice to go into plastics.
Now 52 years later, most people know that was terrible advice. We now know plastics are killing our oceans and sea life. Most leaders within the United States and around the world are moving away from plastics.
Why are leaders in West Virginia always behind the times?
In a recent edition of the Gazette-Mail, we read of a proposal to spend billions on a monstrously large underground storage facility to hold byproducts that can be used to make plastics. The market for plastics shrinks daily. But our leaders want our tax dollars to be spent on another obsolete idea.
To counter the shrinking market for coal, our leaders are spending money to prop up a dying industry. How many people were thrown out of work when the buggy whip industry folded? Where are the taxpayer funded supports for them?
Outside the borders of West Virginia, people are choosing alternatives to both coal and plastic. They can see there is too much needless pollution associated with both.
The best products we have in West Virginia are our people and our land. We need to focus dollars on keeping our people healthy and educated. We also need to protect our land for its beauty and our water.
In the not too distant future, clean water from our rivers will be one of our greatest resources.
Just say no to coal and plastics and all the pollution the two bring with them.
Susan Williams
Charlton Heights