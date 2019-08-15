Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

LETTER: Tell senators to block Trump's weakening of Endangered Species Act

Editor:

The Trump administration just finalized regulations to dramatically weaken the Endangered Species Act — our most effective law for protecting wildlife in danger of extinction. Since President Richard Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever — including our national symbol, the bald eagle.

But the “Trump Extinction Plan” weakens endangered species protections by making it harder to protect species listed as threatened, delaying lifesaving action until a species’ population is so small it may be impossible to save.

These news rules also exempt climate change from key parts of the law, making it more difficult to protect the polar bear and many other species that are affected by climate change.

Finally, the new rules make it easier for companies to build roads, pipelines, mines and other industrial projects in areas of critical habitat that are essential to imperiled species’ survival.

The “Trump Extinction Plan” was drafted by former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, both of whom are tied to industry lobbyists and plagued by ethics scandals. Please contact our senators and urge them to overturn the Trump endangered species rules.

Lisa Blakley

South Charleston

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Beverly Sr., Warren - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Boothe, Roger - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bradshaw, Donna - 12:30 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Browning Jr., Filmore - 10:30 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Bush, Donald - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Buzzard, Drema - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Cook, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Davis, Harold - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Meeks, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Addie - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Priddy, Renavea - 1 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Pritt, Ruth - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Sanford, Shannon - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Truman, Loyd - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Young, Gilbert - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.