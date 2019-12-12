LETTER: Trump is leading us to moral collapse

Editor:
I am appalled that the president of the United States is attacking the legal impeachment processes that are designed to protect all people, him as well as us, from presumptions of guilt. His attacks on the process itself are making it very hard for our elected officials to examine evidence, question witnesses and come to an objective, fact-based decision.
Rather than respecting the legal process, our president is texting “witch-hunt.” He has sworn to uphold the Constitution; yet he is demonizing the process the Constitution has set up to ensure our democracy stays strong and stable. He says he’s not guilty. All he needs to do is provide evidence that back up his reasoning.
Can you imagine your mother asking you to explain a D on your report card, and you yelling at her that she’s a big meanie? A mature person would explain the reason for the D and make a commitment to study harder.
Come on, Mr. President. Show us what it looks like to be a law-abiding citizen. What you do is likely to be imitated by many others. If you don’t have to follow the laws, neither do people who sell drugs, molest children or embezzle pension funds. Lead us toward equal justice for all people, including yourself. You’re leading us towards political chaos and moral collapse.
Wendy Tuck
Parkersburg