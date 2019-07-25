LETTER: Trump supporters are terrifying (Opinion)

Editor:
There will always be horrible people in the world, so it does not bother me much that Donald Trump is so despicable. It terrifies me, though, that so many Americans support him. The more horrible he is, the more Republicans (for the most part) flock to him.
This support generally falls into three categories.
The first group are those who have profited financially or believe they will profit from his presidency. These people know how truly awful he is, but have sold their souls.
The second group is made up of people who have been taught racism, hate and fear of all things beyond their knowledge and do not have the strength of character or mind to overcome these teachings. These are the people who attend his rallies and shout out approval for every outrageous lie he has to offer.
The third group, Evangelical Christians, is more complicated. One would think that Christians would flee from someone so morally bereft and hate filled as Donald Trump, yet they embrace him exuberantly. This is illogical and irrational. But, we must remember that Christianity, like all religions, is based on faith, not logic and rationality. Therefore, practitioners are conditioned to believe what they are told by their leaders and see everything within that indoctrination.
An important example of irrationality is that they ignore their belief in the gift from God of free will, which allows each of us to make our own choices and suffer the consequences, and instead have the audacious arrogance to believe that they must tell us all exactly how to live. Because Donald Trump supports them in this, they ignore the obvious fact that he is a monster.
It is unlikely that any Trump supporter will ever be swayed by words, logic or facts. However, we must not stand by and hope all of this will just go away. World history tells us very clearly that our republic is in grave danger. We must speak out. We must engage the disengaged. We must empower the best among us as Donald Trump has empowered the worst.
Tom Beal
Charleston