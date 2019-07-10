LETTER: Union leader Weingarten made Reconnecting McDowell possible

Union leader Weingarten made Reconnecting McDowell possible
Editor:
As a teacher I have been working in McDowell County for 15 years. A decade ago, our local economy and public schools were in shambles, but thanks to Randi Weingarten, her union (the American Federation of Teachers), and her private- and public-sector partners, we are rebuilding. Weingarten came to McDowell County dozens of times (she was made an honorary West Virginian), met with parents and the community, and implemented real programs and services that so many struggling kids desperately needed. While others promote charter schools for outside operators to ‘save’ us, these folks met with us, listened, and committed to making our public schools better.
The Reconnecting McDowell partnership’s positive changes can be replicated anywhere. McDowell schools now have much more of what kids need to be ready and able to learn--health and dental clinics, mental health counseling, care closets of books and clothing, and before-and-after-school enrichment programs. We’re proud of our 91 percent high school graduation rate, dramatically reduced dropout rate and two-fold increase in college enrollment.
A state school board survey recently found West Virginia families overwhelmingly support investing in public schools, not charter schools. Yet, recently, a pro-charter school organizer — from Washington, D.C., not West Virginia — wrote an op-ed asking that Weingarten “butt out” of West Virginia and let its people decide what’s best. We did. We have rallied to protect public education in this state and are thankful for Reconnecting McDowell.
Greg Cruey
War