LETTER: Weakening EPA chem safety rule a threat

Editor:
I am disgusted to learn that our Environmental Protection Agency recently reversed key portions of a chemical safety rule implemented by the Obama administration.
It takes us back to the time of the 2008 Bayer accident, which I believe did release methyl isocyanate into the Kanawha Valley. The company insisted that no chemical was released, and we later found out its perimeter monitors were not working that night. This incident caused me to move from where I was born to Jefferson County.
This brings me to question whether there is any checking to see that Bayer stopped storing MIC at its Kanawha Valley facility, as was agreed to in its settlement of the citizen lawsuit. This motivates me to stop toxic Rockwool, in the Eastern Panhandle. I do not want to be subject to this type chemical “accident” ever again in my lifetime. This weakening of our inadequate chemical safety rules leaves residents of the Eastern Panhandle vulnerable not only to the long-term effects of chemical poisoning but to sudden-release “accidents.” We all know that Rockwool is accident-prone.
Regina Hendrix
Charles Town