You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

LETTER: Website offers history of Kanawha County textbook protests (Opinion)

Editor:

Last month marked the 45th anniversary of a major historical event in West Virginia, the Kanawha County textbook protest. That event had national repercussions that effect the current culture war.

Thousands of fine West Virginia citizens have been maligned and slurred by biased reporting and shoddy research.

I have prepared some web pages that document the facts that the textbook protesters were not narrow-minded, not ignorant, not religious fanatics, not censors, not violent and not racists.

Anyone (especially the media and public school history teachers) who want to have their prejudices challenged can find those facts at http://www.insectman.us/testimony/textbook-protester-truth/the-facts.htm.

Karl Priest

Poca

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 19, 2019

Cawley Jr., George - 3 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Cunningham, Corinna - 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mt. Lookout.

Evenson, Warren - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Lawrence, Jerry - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Ratliff, Sarah - 2 p.m., Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oak Hill.

Williams, Scott - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.