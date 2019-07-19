LETTER: Website offers history of Kanawha County textbook protests (Opinion)

Editor:
Last month marked the 45th anniversary of a major historical event in West Virginia, the Kanawha County textbook protest. That event had national repercussions that effect the current culture war.
Thousands of fine West Virginia citizens have been maligned and slurred by biased reporting and shoddy research.
I have prepared some web pages that document the facts that the textbook protesters were not narrow-minded, not ignorant, not religious fanatics, not censors, not violent and not racists.
Anyone (especially the media and public school history teachers) who want to have their prejudices challenged can find those facts at http://www.insectman.us/testimony/textbook-protester-truth/the-facts.htm.
Karl Priest
Poca