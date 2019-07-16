LETTER: Who or what is A.L.E.C.?

Editor:
A.L.E.C is an acronym for American Legislative Exchange Council.
This group is a political action committee that is extremely well funded by millionaires, billionaires and some of the largest corporations in the world. Exxon/Mobil; Koch Industries; utility companies and pharmaceutical industries are just a few of the financial supporters.
They have meetings and invite all members; membership dues are small, so their financial wealth does not come from dues, but from rich donors, like the Koch brothers and other large corporations.
Their executive sessions are only for the select few and are well guarded. No news media or reporters in these meetings.
Their legislative agenda or wish list is laid out, then their attorneys write up “cookie cutter” legislative bills that are given to their representatives in various states.
Numerous members of the House and Senate in West Virginia are members and receive financial support from A.L.E.C. or corporations that support A.L.E.C.
What is A.L.E.C.’s legislative agenda?
1. Privatization of the public school system (charter schools)
2. Education savings accounts (benefits wealthy)
3. No prevailing wage (Accomplished)
4. Right to work (for less) (Accomplished)
5. No greenhouse gas legislation
6. No clean water rules
7. No Medicare negotiations with drug companies for lower drug costs.
8. Lower minimum wage
Surprising how much of their agenda has been introduced or passed in the last few legislative sessions. One might wonder if our legislators are serving the voters of West Virginia or an out-of-state political action committee.
I was disappointed and surprised that the Democratic party leadership has not done more to get A.L.E.C. out of the shade and into the light of reality. However, after Googling A.L.E.C. and seeing who some of their West Virginia members were, I was still disappointed; but less surprised.
Floyd R. Sayre
Point Pleasant