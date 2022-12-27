Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

Congress has passed a $1.4-trillion spending bill that its members did not read. The bill was over 4,000 pages long and was presented to Congress a couple of hours before it was voted on. Who would be that irresponsible to vote for a bill they didn’t read — a bill that included money for countries that promoted transgender education, border protection for other countries but not the United States?

