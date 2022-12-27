Congress has passed a $1.4-trillion spending bill that its members did not read. The bill was over 4,000 pages long and was presented to Congress a couple of hours before it was voted on. Who would be that irresponsible to vote for a bill they didn’t read — a bill that included money for countries that promoted transgender education, border protection for other countries but not the United States?
Much of the money transfers funds to the wealthy military industrial complex and those who own these companies, while bilking the average citizen who is working paycheck to paycheck.
This bill betrays the people of West Virginia. Yet, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted for it.
It irks me that we are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, for a total of $100 billion. Yet, $200 billion would put every homeless person in the United States in an apartment for a year. Where are the priorities of this federal government and our senators?
As I see the homeless vets today and those barely making rent, the federal government is busy giving money to other countries and the wealthy in this country, while kicking the destitute out of receiving basic medical care.
What kind of corporate monsters do we have in Congress or representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate?