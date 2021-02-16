Editor:
A $15 minimum wage would be disastrous to small business. Independent grocers, pharmacies and other small retail businesses cannot sustain this.
I agree with all who say it would mean fewer jobs. Look at fast-food places today. Many of them limit their business to drive-thru only. Anyone who thinks this is going to change, especially with a higher minimum wage, is mistaken. This will be one way to eliminate employees.
Many independent businesses are already struggling in the face of big-box competition. Raising the minimum wage would be another nail in their coffin.
I am all for helping people, but this idea will cost us more jobs than it creates. Jobs will be lost.
I am tired of these liberals wanting to give the farm away at the expense of the hard-working Americans. Biden wants to welcome all these immigrants to the USA and give them everything. Why?
We can’t do anything about his reign now, but just watch the impact his policies and executive orders have on your pocketbook, and consider this for the future.
Arthur Burlingame
Culloden