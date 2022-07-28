I spent 30 years working in social services, nursing and care for developmentally disabled adults and children. I have struggled to help severely disabled infants in the homes of their severely disabled parents. It has shaped my attitude in powerful ways.
Pro-choice extremists are many, and they are furious. Anti-abortion extremists are equally angry and radical. This is symbolic of the general state of the country, as well as being an issue in itself.
At this time in American society, as we have seen, the specter of civil war lurks in our escalating culture war. It is time for us to practice moderation on all fronts.
A cleanup of the various collected laws on abortion from the past 100 years or so is in order.
The abortion ban being rammed through the West Virginia Legislature is a classic example of political grandstanding and poor governance. Let’s not throw women’s autonomy and future under the bus again. Let’s not demand that every pregnancy be brought to fruition regardless of women’s and girls’ welfare. Let’s not continue slashing the meager supports for living children and families that already are being critically undermined.
Banning abortion is not going to stop it, as we all know. It will seriously increase the deaths and suffering of girls and women caught in this bind without the basic human right to control their own destiny.
I belong to the majority of people who support the right to have an abortion in our state. We need to stand up for civil liberties, including reproductive rights, here in the Mountain State.
We deserve the right to make health care decisions in consultation with our medical providers, families and our faith. Religiosity and political profiteering will not solve anything.