Editor:
In 2014, there was a spill of toxic chemicals into the Elk River from a damaged aboveground storage tank. This leak contaminated the public water of 300,000 residents in the Kanawha Valley.
Subsequent to this catastrophe, the West Virginia Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Act, which mandated annual inspections of these tanks that are near water source intakes, as well as having plans for containment, if a leak occurred.
Now, there is House Bill 2598, which proposes to exempt small storage tanks with capacity of 210 barrels or less and are within the zone of critical concern of five hours flow time to the water source inlet.
A spill of toxic material from a small tank can still have a devastating effect on the safety of public water sources. There should be no difference in public responsibility of the owners of these storage tanks, whether they are small or large. As demonstrated by the toxic spill of 2014, negligence is always possible by the owners of these tanks.
Once one owner has demonstrated negligent behavior, all such owners now have to demonstrate appropriate care and concern. The cost of the required provisions of the original Aboveground Storage Act should be considered as part of basic operating expenses by the owners.
The attempt to weaken the provision of the original act, and to exempt certain owners, is merely an action to reduce their operating expenses and enhance profits, while demonstrating a lack of civic responsibility toward the rest of the residents of the state.
It is important that each of us, as concerned citizens, contact our state delegates and ask them to vote “No” on HB 2598.
Telephone and email contacts for our delegates and senators may be found at www.wvlegistature.gov.
Joseph Golden
Beckley