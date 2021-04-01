The U.S. has the highest gun death rates of any other wealthy and civilized country and meanwhile, the West Virginia Legislature is trying to increase gun ownership and deny common sense gun laws.
No other civilized country allows such addictive ownership. The Second Amendment was fashioned after a Swiss Law in the 1770s to establish a militia because neither they nor we could afford a national standing military. At that time all they and we had were muskets that were also used for hunting.
As the modern weapons of war were developed the Swiss wisely modified their laws to keep weapons of war only in armories. So have all other civilized countries.
We failed to follow their example, so now, thanks to the distorted propaganda from the NRA, we have horrific gun death rates.
The NRA’s propaganda that proliferation of gun ownership makes us safer has made us less safe
Allan Tweddle
Charleston