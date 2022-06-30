Claim solar energy is
‘unreliable’ is false
Editor,
In a recent op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail on fossil fuels, University of Connecticut professor William Alpert proved he obviously lives in an isolated East Coast hideout.
His claim that solar energy is “unreliable” is false at best and certainly deceptive.
As an engineer whose career included consulting to Southern California Edison when it was planning the first nine concentrated solar power plants in the mid 1980s, I point to that program’s success to support my dismissal of the professor’s misleading statement.
Those nine plants have been so technically sound and economical that the utility is planning 115 more.
Add to that the fact that the largest public utility in the country, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, has two 20 -year fixed price contracts for solar power, one at $0.03 per kilowatt hour and the second at $0.02 per kilowatt hour.
Explain that, professor.
Allan Tweddle
Charleston
GOP is misleading
public on gas prices
Editor,
West Virginians, many who are living paycheck to paycheck, are upset with current high gasoline prices. Some suggest that the cause and blame for this is simple, but that’s not true.
As the world is recovering from the pandemic, demand for gasoline is much increased in most countries, leading to high prices in every country. However, the petroleum industry is not increasing refining to provide the needed supply to match the demand. At the same time the petroleum industry is reaping huge net profits. Even with increased demand, most petroleum companies are not working at capacity so that they can charge increased prices.
Republican leadership and candidates want to blame Democratic Party leaders, specifically President Biden for this situation. This scapegoating is partisan politics and is untrue. Biden released crude oil from emergency reserves to allow refineries to do their job. Crude oil production in the United States in the last year was higher than that of 2017.
People in the streets want a gasoline tax holiday to ease the strain. West Virginia Democratic legislators, as well as political commentators, have advised such a measure. But West Virginia Republican leadership and Gov. Jim Justice nixed such an idea. (Do you think they have any compassion for common folk in this state?)
The people placing blame by misrepresentation and the people who resort to scapegoating in this state are the Republicans. By not telling the full story, by not questioning why petroleum refineries are not working at full capacity, by not questioning why petroleum companies are garnering record profits, while the common person pays higher gas prices, the Republicans are not only misleading the public but are also failing to serve the people who elected them.
Joseph I. Golden
Sophia